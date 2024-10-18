Optimum Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 5,061 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,556,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $737,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,425,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

