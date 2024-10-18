Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 185 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

