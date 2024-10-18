Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 24000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Opawica Explorations Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

