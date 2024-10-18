Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August makes up 1.3% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 3.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,780.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,183 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after acquiring an additional 952,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 351,687 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:UAUG opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

