Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 56,570 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $104.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

