Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 640,866 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,882,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,560,000 after acquiring an additional 137,813 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 145,761 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,319,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,725,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.44 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,855,536. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

