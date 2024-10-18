Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 1.22% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

NYSEARCA:PPI opened at $15.64 on Friday. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

