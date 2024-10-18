Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

