Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,554 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,255,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.24 and its 200 day moving average is $191.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

