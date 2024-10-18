Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,127 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 510,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 326,900 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 86,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

