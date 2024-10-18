Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854,003 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after buying an additional 3,121,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,624,000 after buying an additional 1,183,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,033,000 after acquiring an additional 825,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 606,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,532,000 after acquiring an additional 580,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $67.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $68.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

