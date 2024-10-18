Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) CEO Hassane El-Khoury Sells 1,500 Shares

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hassane El-Khoury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00.

Onsemi stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $90.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

