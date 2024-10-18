One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $147,000 Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,948 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 92,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 820,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

