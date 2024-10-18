One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day moving average of $194.92.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

