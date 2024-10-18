OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 235,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 101,820 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 835,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50,314 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

VYMI stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 84,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,436. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

