OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,738 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock remained flat at $32.06 during trading on Friday. 1,241,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

