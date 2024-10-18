OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.63. 242,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $392.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.72 and its 200-day moving average is $333.53.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.