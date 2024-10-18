OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $367,000 in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Orchid Island Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 101.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ORC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 439,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.08.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.73%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -271.70%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

