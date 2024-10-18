OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $220.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,209. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.