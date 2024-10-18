OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,253 Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.17. 9,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,693. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

