OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,361 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FESM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 612,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 311,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 846.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 184,214 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,774,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 436.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period.

Shares of FESM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 56,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,562. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $642.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22.

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

