OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QEMM. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,322,000.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEMM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $64.52.

About SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.