OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 34,692 Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,692 shares during the period. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIGB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

