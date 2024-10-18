Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 19.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) were up 19.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 16,307,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the average daily volume of 3,069,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OKLO

Oklo Trading Up 24.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.