Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.03 and last traded at $51.65. 1,693,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,123,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $92,433,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $42,744,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after buying an additional 532,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

