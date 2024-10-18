Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $503.20 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $503.20 million and approximately $17.27 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.06 or 0.03855317 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00040661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0707481 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $16,871,246.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.