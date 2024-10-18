NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 5562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

