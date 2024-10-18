NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,673.74 or 0.99995258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013349 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00063618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

