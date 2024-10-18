NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Melius Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

Shares of NVDA opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,294,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,569,997,238.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

