nVerses Capital LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $2,038.95 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,103.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,853.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,547.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 107.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.