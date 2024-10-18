nVerses Capital LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $50,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.