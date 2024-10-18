nVerses Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $70.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $150,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $223,709.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

