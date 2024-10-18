nVerses Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 924.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Biogen by 235.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,856,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $189.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.32 and its 200 day moving average is $211.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.31 and a 52-week high of $268.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.39.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

