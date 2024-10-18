nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1,142.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $3,112,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $3,808,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 617,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 541.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 350,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $874,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $55.90.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.78.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

