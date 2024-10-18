nVerses Capital LLC Decreases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

nVerses Capital LLC cut its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 29.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,386,000 after acquiring an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204,852 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $80,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 724,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

WYNN stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

