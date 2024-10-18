Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.21 and last traded at C$46.09, with a volume of 4360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.21.

Nuvei Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.65.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

