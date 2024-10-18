NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Craig Hallum

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMR has been the topic of several other research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

SMR opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,496.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,496.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $892,625.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,983.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,595 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

