Notcoin Price Reaches $0.0081 (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Notcoin has a total market cap of $834.72 million and $76.90 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,959,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,959,436 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,959,436.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00804584 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $76,837,895.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

