Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 33.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JWN opened at $24.45 on Friday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

