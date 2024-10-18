Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 535.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.66. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.