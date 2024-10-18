Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Shares Up 13% – Should You Buy?

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 1,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.
