Noble Financial Comments on Bit Digital FY2024 Earnings

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bit Digital in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bit Digital from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 4.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Bit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bit Digital by 39.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

