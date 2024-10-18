Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 257301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSANY

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.23 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.