Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 257301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
Separately, Bank of America lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.23 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
