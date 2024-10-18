Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Nextracker by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nextracker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Nextracker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

