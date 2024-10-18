NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

NEE traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $84.38. 8,071,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,786,079. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

