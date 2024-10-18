NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXE. Cormark dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NXE stock opened at C$11.18 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.04 and a 52 week high of C$12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.76.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

