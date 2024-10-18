News (NASDAQ:NWSA) versus Toho (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Head-To-Head Comparison

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) and Toho (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares News and Toho”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get News alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News $10.09 billion 1.49 $266.00 million $0.36 73.44 Toho N/A N/A N/A $128.19 0.30

News has higher revenue and earnings than Toho. Toho is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than News, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News 2.64% 4.51% 2.43% Toho N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares News and Toho’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

News pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toho pays an annual dividend of $15.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.5%. News pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toho pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toho is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for News and Toho, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score News 0 0 3 0 3.00 Toho 0 0 0 0 N/A

News presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.72%. Given News’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe News is more favorable than Toho.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of News shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Toho shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of News shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

News beats Toho on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About News

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones Energy through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, mobile apps, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts. It also owns and operates Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other websites. In addition, the company publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children’s, and religious books; provides sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV and streaming subscribers, and other commercial licensees through satellite and internet distribution; and broadcasts rights to live sporting events. Further, it offers property and property-related advertising and services on its websites and mobile applications; digital real estate services; and financial services. News Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Toho

(Get Free Report)

Toho Co., Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities. The company engages in the planning, production, and performance of stage productions; and leasing of land/buildings, and others. Toho Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.