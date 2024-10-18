New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.47.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,175,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,836,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,730,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,533,000 after purchasing an additional 304,712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,480,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,071,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,231,000 after purchasing an additional 854,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,380,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,283,000 after purchasing an additional 196,133 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

