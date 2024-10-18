New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. CIBC increased their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.74.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.30. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,394,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

