Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $780.00 to $800.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $753.23 and last traded at $751.49, with a volume of 3634615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $687.65.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.97.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,564,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $325.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $693.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.